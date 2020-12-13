Big fourth quarter lifts Thirdy, NeoPhoenix over Hokkaido

Thirdy Ravena of San-En NeoPhoenix. B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena was held scoreless in his second game since returning from a bout with COVID-19, but San-En NeoPhoenix still had enough to overcome Levanga Hokkaido, 80-74, on Sunday afternoon at Hokkai Kitayeru.

It was NeoPhoenix's second straight victory in the Japanese B.League, hiking their record to 4-17.

Ravena played just four minutes and 15 seconds, putting up a steal, a rebound, and an assist while missing two field goals.

It was Stevan Jelovac who again led the way for San-En with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Kyle Hunt added 20 points and 15 boards.

NeoPhoenix trailed 55-52 after three quarters, but outscored Hokkaido 28-19 in a pivotal final frame to snatch the win and sweep the hosts.

Kawashima Hayato iced the victory for NeoPhoenix with a runner that made it 74-69 with just 32 seconds left to play.

Ravena is still looking to regain his conditioning after missing two weeks of practice. The former Ateneo star caught the coronavirus on November 27.

San-En returns to action next Saturday against Nigata.