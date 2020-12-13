61 aspirants take part in WNBL combine

A total of 61 participants took part in Saturday's WNBL Draft combine. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Marichu Bacaro led a group of 61 players in a combine ahead of the first ever Women's National Basketball League Draft, Saturday at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City.

The aspirants took part in agility tests and biometrics. Two coaches from Tanita PH administered the body composition tests, while renowned trainers Karlo Santos, Mark Caron, Aldo Panlilio, and Justin Aquino overlooked the agility exams.

No scrimmages took place, as per the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Supplies were given by Chris Sports while Gig Sportswear produced the bibs worn by the participants.

Strict health and safety protocols approved by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) were implemented in the duration of the event. The aspirants also underwent antigen tests before entering the combine area.

No coaches were allowed in the venue as per the protocols, but the league will supply them with videos of the aspirants.

Taking part in the combine were: Kikay Gandalla, Shellyn Bilbao, Ria Mendoza, Mary Grace Balang, Karla Manuel, Bienca Ramos, Hanna Brobio, Jelline Batnag, Johana Rafer, Sarah Antonio, Katherine Jumapao, May Confesor, Almira Del Rosario, Diana Doqueza, Carole Monteyola, Shayla Perez, Kat Araja, Angelica De Austria, Noella Cruz, Veronia Lio, Ronalyn Linaban, Janella Alba, and Jash Jacinto.

Anjiennette Go, Janine Garrido, Jo Razalo, Carol Sangalang, Nefriteri Taller, Jastine Mandap, Andrienne Malana, Katrina Magsombol, Tiffany Ngo, Jaira Baarde, Sthefanie Ventura, Shenzhen Callangan, Reynalyn Ferrer, Joie Ceniza, Tin Cortizano, Rosanelle Ranoco, Samantha Sicad, Samantha Tan, Anne David, Dian Aure, Richelyn Badajos, Nikka Tupaz, Syrille Villar, Ann Flores, Julie Gula, Judy-Ann Orillana, Anna Maristela, Crislyn Mier, and Jhenn Angeles also joined the combine.

Completing the cast were Nicole Cancio, Elaisa Adriano, Lor Capilit, Pesky Pesquera, Michelle Bio, Camille Claro, Jinky Balasta, and Khaterine Catimbuhan.

Players were tested in batches of 10.

The final seven batches of the combine will be held on Sunday.