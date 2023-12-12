Trillo upbeat on Meralco's chances in EASL rematch vs Ryukyu

Meralco import Zach Lofton in action in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts are finally coming into their East Asia Super League (EASL) bout with the Ryukyu Golden Kings with a complete roster.

The Luigi Trillo-mentored squad will be competing with Allein Maliksi, Chris Banchero, and Zach Lofton on Wednesday, 7 PM, at the Studio City in Macau as they hope to bounce back from their 89-61 defeat against the Golden Kings three weeks ago.

Trillo hopes Lofton’s huge scoring outing in their last game against the Northport Batang Pier last Sunday will translate well as they hope to crack the win column after three games in the EASL.

“He got 54 and I think it’s a good thing for him because we have a game on Wednesday. So we’re flying to Macau and we’ll face Ryukyu. First game with Prince [Ibeh], we played with one import. Now at least we have two. And we’re happy with this,” Trillo said.

Carl Tamayo, former Bolts import Allen Durham, and Ryukyu are currently holding a 2-1 record in Group B, but Trillo is optimistic especially since Maliksi and Banchero can now help the Filipino cagers.

“We need him, he’s one of our go-to guys,” said Trillo of Maliksi, who just recovered from a nasal fracture. ”Having him, Chris Banchero, and having more of a complete team is good for us.”

Banchero and Lofton have already played for the Bolts, but it came during their defeat against the 2-0 New Taipei Kings who are led by former NBA standout Jeremy Lin.

Meanwhile, holding the third place are the 1-2 Seoul SK Knights.

“We still need something to improve, but overall we’re within striking distance from the Top 2,” added Trillo.