Spanish players Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Rafael Nadal (R) pose for photographers ahead of their quarter final match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica sport complex in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2022. Emilio Naranjo, EPA-EFE/File.

PARIS, France -- Rafael Nadal will face Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 3, the fixture's broadcaster and organizers Netflix said on Monday.

Twenty-two time Grand Slam winner Nadal will meet Spanish compatriot and world number two Alcaraz at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort.

Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz. Two tennis superstars. One epic matchup served LIVE on Netflix.



The Netflix Slam 🎾 March 3 pic.twitter.com/Biri3BuF8L — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2023

The fixture be part of Nadal's return to the courts after missing almost a year with injury.

"I'm very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world," Nadal said.

"I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis," the 37-year-old said.

Former US Open champion and this year's Wimbledon winner Alcaraz is considered Nadal's heir apparent on a national and global scene.

The pair have faced each other just three times.

"I'm honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas," Alcaraz said before a match that has been dubbed "The Netflix Slam".

"He's an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3," the 20-year-old said.

Netflix, the US-based streaming giant, said further players and matches would later be announced for the event.

© Agence France-Presse