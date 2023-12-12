MMA: Joshua Pacio unsurprised by Bumina-ang's quick rise

Team Lakay's Carlo "The Bull" Bumina-ang. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Despite leaving Team Lakay earlier this year, former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio continues to keep track of his former teammates and monitor their progress.

Pacio was thus very pleased to see one of his good friends in Carlo "The Bull" Bumina-ang put together an impressive streak in ONE Friday Fights.

Just last December 8, Bumina-ang overwhelmed Ilyas Dursun at ONE Friday Fights 44 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He needed just 23 seconds to dismiss his Turkish opponent, as he landed a huge left hook that left Dursun hanging on the ropes.

It was Bumina-ang's third consecutive win, and his second fight to finish inside a minute.

For Pacio, Bumina-ang's recent achievements are not surprising.

"Carlo is one of my friends, even up to now, he's still one of my friends. I know his potential, I know what he brings to the table, and the heart that he has each time he competes," said Pacio.

Pacio is so confident in Bumina-ang's potential that even before he made his ONE Championship debut, he had already teased his friend about a potential future bout between Bumina-ang and then-ONE bantamweight world champion John "Hands of Stone" Lineker.

"Even before, I was already talking to him, telling him 'what if you fight John Lineker?' but I've been telling him, that's not a joke. I believe that will happen in the future," said Pacio.

"He's from a boxing background as well, I know how heavy his hands are. Fans don't really appreciate how heavy his hands are from afar, but once he connects, it's over," he added.

But for a Lineker bout to happen, Bumina-ang will have to get that win number four inside the Thai capital, and Pacio is confident that it's coming soon enough.

"Of course I'm beyond proud to see him shine on this stage. I expect that with another win, he'll enter the ONE Championship roster," said Pacio. "I can't wait to see him compete in the main roster of ONE Championship."