Meralco stuns MCFASolver to rule PBA 3x3 3rd Conference Leg 1

Meralco Bolts 3x3 ruled the opening leg of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Third Conference. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Meralco Bolts emerged victorious as the PBA 3x3 concluded its Season 3 Third Conference Leg 1 at the Ayala Malls Glorietta in Makati on Tuesday.

The Bolts, who defeated MCFASolver Tech Centrale in the Finals, were led by Jeff Manday and Alfred Batino who scored five markers each.

Also contributing in their 15-13 win over MCFASolver were Reymar Caduyac and Joseph Sedurifa who scored three and two, respectively.

Down by a slim margin, 5-4, the Bolts went on a 9-to-3 scoring spurt to overtake Tech Centrale and eventually win the P100,000 cash prize.

En route to their first-place finish, the Patrick Fran-mentored squad ousted Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the quarterfinals, 21-16, and the Purefoods TJ Giants in the semifinals, 21-13.

Meanwhile, second-placers Tech Centrale were only a game short of sweeping Leg 1. They instead settled for the P50,000 prize.

In their last pool game, MCFASolver defeated Purefoods, 16-14. They then eliminated the Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays in the quarters, 18-15, and the CAVITEX Braves in the semis, 20-19.

In the Battle for Third, the Braves moved past the TJ Giants, 18-21, to win the Php 30,000 cash prize.

Before this, CAVITEX defeated defending champions TNT Triple Giga in the quarters, 19-17. On the other hand, Purefoods moved past Blackwater Smooth Razor in their own quarterfinals faceoff, 18-16.

The Scores

Finals

Meralco - 15 -– Batino 5, Manday 5, Caduyac 3, Sedurifa 2.

MCFASolver - 13 — Ramirez 6, Tumalip 3, Andrada 2, Vigil 2.

Battle for Third:

Cavitex - 21 -– Napoles 7, Gonzaga 6, Paniamogan 4, Ighalo 4.

Purefoods - 18 -– Gozum 8, Rivera 5, Raflores 3, Bunag 2.