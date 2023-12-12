Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- AP Bren will face Onic Esports as they moved closer to getting the Grand Finals slot in the M5 World Championship, hosted by the Philippines.

This, after AP Bren put out a decisive 3-1 victory over Geek Fam in their knockout stage match at the EVM Convention Center on Tuesday.

AP Bren made quick work of Geek Fam in Game 1, and in Games 3 and Game 4, only conceding a match after Luke "Luke" Valentinus steered a backdoor play that gave Geek Fam their only win in the four -game series.

Despite a dominant first ten minutes in the deciding Game 4, AP Bren showed glimpses of discipline, hardly forcing themselves to create a barrage down Geek Fam's base.

They eventually capped the series off with a wipeout that would send Geek Fam to the lower bracket and to a match against fellow Pinoys Blacklist International.

AP Bren will face Onic Esports on December 16, while Geek Fam will face Blacklist on December 15 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.