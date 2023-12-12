Home  >  Sports

ANC

M5: AP Bren sets joust with Onic Esports for first finals slot

AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2023 09:50 PM

Courtesy: Moonton Games 
Courtesy: Moonton Games 

MANILA -- AP Bren will face Onic Esports as they moved closer to getting the Grand Finals slot in the M5 World Championship, hosted by the Philippines. 

This, after AP Bren put out a decisive 3-1 victory over Geek Fam in their knockout stage match at the EVM Convention Center on Tuesday.

AP Bren made quick work of Geek Fam in Game 1, and in Games 3 and Game 4, only conceding a match after Luke "Luke" Valentinus steered a backdoor play that gave Geek Fam their only win in the four -game series. 

Despite a dominant first ten minutes in the deciding Game 4, AP Bren showed glimpses of discipline, hardly forcing themselves to create a barrage down Geek Fam's base. 

They eventually capped the series off with a wipeout that would send Geek Fam to the lower bracket and to a match against fellow Pinoys Blacklist International. 

AP Bren will face Onic Esports on December 16, while Geek Fam will face Blacklist on December 15 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. 

Read More:  Onic Esports   AP Bren   Blacklist International   M5 World Championship  