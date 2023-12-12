Eumir Marcial eyes gold medal in 2024 Paris Games

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial receives his incentive from the POC. Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Eumir Marcial and other Filipino medalists from the 19th Asian Games last October have finally received their incentives from the Philippine Olympic Commission.

Marcial, who bagged the Hangzhou Games’ silver medal in the boxing-men’s 80kgs tournament, received P500,000 from the POC. Also getting the same amount was Arnel Mandal who clinched a silver medal in the wushu-men’s 56kg tilt.

For the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, however, his ultimate goal is to bring home the gold in next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

“Tulad ng sinabi ko nung 2021, nakuha ko po yung bronze. Kumbaga, nakita ko na kaya kong kunin yung gold. Kaya nandito ako ngayon, lumaban ulit sa Asian Games, nag-qualify sa Paris Olympics para makuha yung gold,” he said on Tuesday.

“Yung goal ko, hindi lang makapag-participate lang sa Paris Olympics, kundi makuha yung gold.

“Eumir Marcial, Paris Olympics? No. Eumir Marcial, Olympic Gold in Paris.”

“So ayun yung gagawin ko, kasama yung team ko, yung wife ko, yung family ko, and of course yung mga sumusuporta sa sports, POC, PSC, and lahat ng Pilipino,” he added.

On the other hand, gold medalists EJ Obiena (men’s pole vault), Annie Ramirez (women’s jiu-jitsu-57kg), and Meggie Ochoa (women’s jiu-jitsu-48kg) got P1,000,000 each after their first-place finishes in their respective sports.

Unlike boxing, the Olympics does not feature jiu-jitsu as one of its sports. This is why Ramirez would be using her incentive to start a sports-themed coffee shop in Manila.

“Magbubukas [ako] ng coffee shop. Sports Cafe para lagi kong maalala ang tagumpay ko,” she shared.

Finally, Alex Eala and the rest of the 11 bronze medalists got P300,000 each for their third-place finishes in their own sports.

All medalists have already previously gotten their incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission. Now that they have gotten their bonuses, POC president Bambol Tolentino is hoping that the country will get more qualified athletes for the 2024 Olympic Games.

“As of now we have only seven. But in that seven, included na dun yung universality. So we are hoping. February may qualifiers ng boxing sa Italy, then ongoing ata weightlifting this December. So shooting, sa golf Top 60 [kukunin], Tennis, if you’re Top 160, kahit 10 ang USA, dalawa ang kukunin dun. So si Alex, malaki ang chance, big chance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion revealed that Carlos Yulo is aiming for three gold medals in Paris.

“He told me: I’ll strive for three,” said Carrion.

“Floor, vault, and parallel bars. I hope for him to bring home the gold for the Philippines. We need it,” she concluded.

Among those already qualified for the Paris Games are Yulo, Obiena, Marcial, and Aleah Finnegan (gymnastics).