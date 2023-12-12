Bolick bids NorthPort farewell ahead of potential NLEX debut

Former NorthPort guard Robert Bolick. PBA Images.

MANILA — Robert Bolick may officially make his PBA return on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, high-scoring guard is expected to grace the PBA hardcourt yet again with his new team, the NLEX Road Warriors, after they activated him on Tuesday.

Also being inserted into their active roster are Asi Taulava, who will get his retirement ceremony on the same day, and guard Hesed Gabo.

But just before Bolick officially debuts with the Frankie Lim-led team, the 3rd overall pick of the NorthPort Batang Pier in the 2018 PBA Draft left his message for his previous home.

“To my NorthPort Batang Pier family, thank you very much for all the love and support since Day 1,” the former San Beda Red Lions star wrote on his social media account.

“You gave me the opportunity to start my career as a PBA player. Thank you for the trust and for treating me as family. I will never forget everything and all the memories we’ve shared on and off the court,” he added.

In the 47th season of the PBA, Bolick averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game right before he left for Japan.

Bolick only played a game in the B.Leauge due to personal reasons.

When he returned to the Philippines, however, Northport was not able to retain their prized combo guard.

Instead, Bolick’s rights were dealt by the Batang Pier in a three-team deal that got them Ben Adamos, Allyn Bulanadi, and Jeepy Faundo in return.

Now that he’s joining NLEX, the former DLSU Green Archer expressed his optimism with his new squad.

“To my new team, my new family, NLEX Road Warriors, thank you very much for the opportunity and for welcoming me here in my new home,” he said.

“I am so excited to start this new chapter of my career. Thank you very much for the trust, I will not let you down. I will do everything, and my very best to contribute to the future championship of this team.”

Bolick may lace his kicks for NLEX as early as tomorrow when the Road Warriors face the TNT KaTropa, 8 PM, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.