Blacklist could not catch a break as they suffered a poor 0-4 outing on Day 2 of the group stages in the ESL One Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Representing the whole of Southeast Asia in the $1-million Dota 2 tilt, Blacklist could not bring its momentum into the next day after a strong 3-1 start on Monday.

They now have a 3-5 card in the tournament. Another loss would mean farewell for the Pinoy esports organization.

The International 2023 runners-up and three-time Major champions Gaimin Gladiators only needed one clash in Game 1 to overturn things around at the 40-minute mark to claim mega creeps in their favor.

On the verge of dying, Anton "Dyrachyo" Shkredov's Luna popped Satanic and Black King Bar to keep himself alive during the battle.

But before that, Carlo Manalo's Treant Protector died and Blacklist was forced to defend high ground at a 4v5 disadvantage.

The bodies of the Pinoy team piled up as GG's Luna killed Abed Yusop's Timbersaw to extend Dyrachyo's unstoppable streak and also to force the "good game."

It was all downhill from then as Blacklist did gain any positive momentum on their side.

They were stomped by Clement "Puppey" Ivanov-led Team Secret, who knocked at the front door as early as 22 minutes in Game 1 with a 12k gold advantage and Aegis of the Immortal on their Troll Warlord.

Kim Villafuerte "Gabbi" Santos' huge net worth on his Doom in the second game could not save Blacklist, concluding their Day 2 run with consecutive losses.

To avoid getting eliminated, the five-man Pinoy squad must win its games on Wednesday, December 13, against Russian esports organization BetBoom Team.