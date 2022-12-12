UP celebrates after beating Kaya FC-Iloilo in penalties in the semifinals of the PFF Women's Cup. PFF Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) and Far Eastern University (FEU) will face off in the finals of the PFF Women's Cup 2022, after the UAAP powerhouses triumphed over separate opponents last Sunday.

UP pulled off a shock triumph over Kaya FC-Iloilo, 5-4 on penalties after both sides settled for a goalless draw after extra time.

Substitute Jazinda Borra scored the deciding penalty to send UP through to the final as Kaya had to endure two misses from defender Mea Bernal and goalkeeper Inna Palacios during the shootout.

UP goalkeeper Frances Acelo also kept Kaya at bay, producing a bevy of saves throughout the match, while defender Jennifer Baroin marshaled the defense en route to a player of the match plum, denying top scorer Shelah Mae Cadag, Charisa Lemoran, and Hazel Lustan.

"It was just a team effort, it was just all of us doing our best as a team collectively and we fought for it," said Baroin. "I am so proud of myself, my teammates for everything that we were able to accomplish. We really showed our hearts and efforts."

Meanwhile, FEU secured their place in the final with a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Tuloy FC.

Sarahgen Tulabing sent a nifty pass to Dionesa Tolentin, who cut it back to Magbitang to score past Mykaella Abeto. Lylhanie Cayabyab added a second at the hour mark. The Tuloy defense bundled the ball near the box, allowing the midfielder to direct her shot past an open goal.

Tolentin rounded off the result with a chipped shot in the 79th minute to confirm their place in the final.

"We are happy because we were able to apply the instructions of the coach," said Magbitang. "Our last game against Tuloy was an eye opener for us and that’s why we had to improve on our play to get this win."

UP and FEU will contest the final match on Saturday, December 17, at the PFF National Training Center. The third place match between Kaya and Tuloy will be played before the final match.