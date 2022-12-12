UAAP chess: UST closes in on men's championship

UST's Lee Roi Palma. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) dominated second-running University of the Philippines (UP), 3.5-0.5, to virtually secure the crown in the UAAP Season 85 men's chess competitions, Sunday at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila.

The Growling Tigers now have 28.5 points, way ahead of the Fighting Maroons who have 21.0 points with one round remaining.

Lee Roi Palma [8/9] spearheaded the dominance after going undefeated in nine rounds, surviving a material disadvantage in the opening, and used two powerful bishops toward the late game to force John Daryl Batula [5.5/9] to resign after 37 moves in Board 3.

In Board 2, Brylle Vinluan [5.5/7] also bounced back from a Round 8 loss by emerging victorious over Michael Olladas [2/4] in 55 moves of a bishop endgame.

Antonio Almodal [4/4] completed the romp for UST, weaving his way in a queen and bishop endgame to force Joshov Rosarda [3/5] to resign after the 62nd move in Board 4 as Julius Gonzales [6/9] split the point with Fide Master Stephen Pangilinan [7.5/9] in the top board.

Far Eastern University (FEU) also kept its hopes for a podium finish with a 2.5-1.5 win over De La Salle University.

Hans Ezekiel Olorosisimo [5/8] banked on a momentum-building conquest of Gonzales in Round 8 to score the lone win of the Tamaraws, taking down Cyril Telesforo [6.5/9] in Board 1.

National Master John Merill Jacutina [4/8], National Master Lorenzo Cantela [4.5/9], and Arena International Master Jarvey Labanda [2.5/4] all settled for draws in Boards 2 to 4 across Daniel Lemi [4/9], Jester Sistoza [3.5/7] and Francis Guimalan [4/5], respectively.

Adamson University asserted its mastery of Ateneo de Manila University with a 3-1 triumph but still couldn't get off the cellar with just 9.5 points.

Gerald Gonio [1/6], Jolan Ballobar [1/6], and Arena Fide Master Alfonzo Olendo [2.5/7] all scored wins over Hans Reyes [0/4], Candidate Master Paul Llanillo [3/8] and Paolo Villa [0.5/4] in Boards 2,3 and 4, respectively.

Ateneo's Christopher Kis-Ing [7/9] scored the lone win for the Blue Eagles with a victory over Vince Arellano [0/7] in Board 1.

The last round is scheduled for Saturday, December 17.