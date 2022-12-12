UAAP chess: Ateneo women stun NU, stay on track for podium

Ateneo's Laila Nadera. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University pulled off a massive 3-1 upset of defending champion National University (NU) to remain on course for a podium finish in the penultimate round of the UAAP Season 85 women's chess championship, Saturday at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila.

Despite the loss, the Lady Bulldogs continue to lead the pack with 29 points.

De La Salle University, with its 4-0 sweep of Far Eastern University, sits in second with 26.5 points, 2.5 off NU. The Blue Eagles, meanwhile, are now in third spot with 24.5 points.

Laila Nadera [5.5/11] scored the biggest shocker in Round 13 after beating reigning MVP Allaney Doroy [8/11] after 72 moves of a rook and pawn endgame in Board 2.

Kristine Flores [8.5/11] followed suit with a victory in 46 moves of the Modern Defense against Jesca Docena [7.5/11] despite playing the black pieces in Board 4.

Jiessel Marino [2.5/4] and Arena Grandmaster Alexis Osena [7.5/11] then split the points with Natasja Balabbo [0.5/2] and Woman International Master Kylen Mordido [9/11] in Board 1 and 3, respectively.

Woman Fide Master Samantha Revita [7.5/11] led the way for the Green Archers by taking down Me Ann Baclayon [5.5/11] in Board 1.

Francois Magpily [9.5/11], Irish Yngayo [6.5/11] and Sara Olendo [3/10] then dispatched their titled rivals in Woman National Master Bea Mendoza [7/11], Candidate Master Divine Luna [4/9] and Woman National Master Rizalyn Tejada [4.5/10] in Boards 2 to 4.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (UST) ended its season on a winning note after a 2.5-1.5 conquest of also-ran University of the Philippines (UP).

The Tigresses finished the season with 23 points.

Rohanisah Buto [5/11] scored the only win for UST against Jee-Ann Barry [2.5/8].

Macydel Fajardo [5/12], Josemier Panol [5/12] and Jamaica Lagrio's [8/12] games versus Jarel Lacambra [1/5], Justnin Macapuno [5/10] and Jallen Agra [4.5/10] all ended in draws.

The last round is scheduled on Saturday, December 17.