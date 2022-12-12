Team USA to play in PH for FIBA World Cup group phase

World Cup 2023 destinations confirmed for USA, Slovenia and Canada

Players of USA react after loosing the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics basketball game between France and United States of America, at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. File photo. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE.

MANILA, Philippines -- The three hosts of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 -- the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia -- have selected preferred teams to play the group phase in their respective countries.

After consultation with the host nations, FIBA's Central Board on Monday confirmed that Team USA will play in the Philippines, Slovenia will travel to Japan, and Canada will land in Indonesia.

Both Slovenia and Canada have qualified for the World Cup, while the USA is in a good position to clinch a berth in the tournament field in the last window of the qualifiers.

Each host could select a preferred team based on commercial reasons, as their choice will have no impact on the integrity of the event or the draw process.

As was the case at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 with China, the Philippines, as tournament host for the group phase and final phase, will be placed in Pot 1 for the draw.

They will be joined in Pot 1 by the best ranked teams in the FIBA World Ranking Men after the last qualifying window to be played in February 2023. For that reason, USA and Philippines will be placed in two different groups of the four that will take place in the Philippines.

Japan has chosen the No. 7 team, Slovenia. Japan and Slovenia will play their group phase in Okinawa, where two groups will be played.

Canada will play in Jakarta, Indonesia, with two of the 8 top teams of the FIBA World Ranking Men joining them in the two groups in Indonesia.

The complete FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 draw principles will be defined after window 6 of the qualifiers in February is complete and once all 32 qualified teams are known.

These principles will be based on the FIBA World Ranking Men and on geographical principles.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 draw will be held in Manila on April 29.

This is only the second time that 32 teams will play at the World Cup. There are two venues hosting four groups in Manila, and two groups in both Okinawa and Jakarta, and the flagship men’s event will tip off on August 25, 2023.

