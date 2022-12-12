Senate hails Filipina figure skater

MANILA — The Senate on Monday congratulated Filipina figure skater Sofia Lexi Jacqueline Frank for bagging the gold medal during the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The chamber adopted Senate Resolution No. 360 introduced by Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., recognizing and congratulating Frank for her performance at the annual figure skating competition.

According to Revilla, Frank bested eight other competitors during the contest held on Dec. 7 -9, earning the most coveted gold medal in her category.

“With Sofia’s latest victory, I am more proud to be a Filipino. Truly, our Filipino players are not only considered world-class athletes but also world-class champions,” Revilla said in his co-sponsorship speech.

Frank, Revilla said, bagged the gold medal after scoring 50.19 points in the Short Program Segment and 93.78 points in the Free Skating, garnering a total of 143.97 points in the Senior Women category.

The senator added that he would not be surprised if Frank would one day represent and become the first Filipino gold medalist in the Winter Olympics.

“The exceptional performance of Sofia Frank at the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy is a testament to the perseverance, excellence, and world-class talent of Filipino skaters,” Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said.

Frank had also represented the country in different international figure skating competitions such as the World Junior Figure Skating Championship, challenger series Finlandia Trophy, Colorado Spring Invitational and the US International Figure Skating Classic wherein she received outstanding distinctions.

