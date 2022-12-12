KBL: Gutang helps Changwon take down Seoul

Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers grabbed a 77-55 triumph over the Seoul Samsung Thunders, Sunday at the Changwon Gymnasium.

It was a bounce-back result for the Sakers in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL), where they improved to 11-9.

The former De La Salle-College of St. Benilde star contributed nine points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal in an all-around performance for Changwon. They were led by Assem Marei, who put up a massive line of 21 points and 22 rebounds.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus had a slim 100-95 win over Anyang KGC and Rhenz Abando at the Daegu Gymnasium.

Belangel was limited in the win, with only six points and one assist in nine minutes. Abando was also held in check with just two points and a rebound.

It was Murphy Holloway who sparked the Pegasus with 16 points, while Jeong Hyo-geun and Jo Sang-yeol each contributed 14 markers.

Daegu improved to 9-10, while Anyang fell to 15-5 with the loss.

Ethan Alvano and Wonju DB Promy were routed, 97-68, by the Seoul SK Knights on Sunday. Alvano had 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the defeat.

