B.League: Ray Parks, Nagoya push win streak to 4 games

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continued their winning ways. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. was once again a solid contributor as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins defeated the Gunma Crane Thunders, 85-79, on Sunday at the Ota City Sports Park Citizen Gymnasium.

The win was the fourth straight for the Diamond Dolphins in the 2022-23 season of the B.League, giving them a 14-4 record to keep them near the top of the league standings.

Parks contributed nine points, two rebounds, and an assist in the win. Coty Clarke led the way for Nagoya with 21 points, 10 boards, and six assists, as they swept their weekend series with the Crane Thunders.

Takumi Saito (14 points, 8 assists) and Scott Eatherton (13 points, 3 rebounds) were also crucial for the Diamond Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Justine Baltazar played three minutes in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 108-68 demolition of Niigata Albirex BB at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

The former De La Salle University star was credited with a steal in the win that hiked their record to 14-4.

Matthew Wright had 12 points but the Kyoto Hannaryz absorbed a 62-58 loss to the Alvark Tokyo at the Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium.

It was the third straight loss for Kyoto, who now have a 7-11 record. Wright also had four rebounds and two steals in the defeat.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 80-67.

It was the seventh consecutive defeat for San-En, who now have an 8-10 record. Ravena put up 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals, but was also responsible for six of their 12 turnover in the loss.

Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos are still out of action due to injuries.

Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido dropped a 77-65 result to the Shinshu Brave Warriors to fall to 5-13 in the season, while the Shiga Lakes couldn't keep up in an 87-48 defeat to the Seahorses Mikawa that gave them a 4-14 record.

In the second division, Roosevelt Adams had another solid outing in the Kagawa Five Arrows' 81-67 rout of Aomori Wat's at the Marugame Civic Gymnasium.

Adams made three three-pointers en route to 14 points, to go along with five rebounds and an assist as Kagawa regained its winning form and improved to 8-13 in B2.

Jordan Heading also produced a superb performance for Nagasaki Velca as they crushed the Koshigaya Alphas, 90-71, at the Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard netted 22 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists. Nagasaki improved to 15-6 while extending their winning streak to six games.

Greg Slaughter and the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka were listless in an 81-41 defeat to the Saga Ballooners, with the 7-footer grabbing three rebounds but going scoreless in the game.