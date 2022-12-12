The NU Lady Bulldogs swept La Salle in the Finals of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- For National University (NU) star Camille Clarin, it was poetic that they faced De La Salle University in the finals of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

The Lady Archers made their mark on the season in the most emphatic way possible: they ended the Lady Bulldogs' record-breaking 108-game winning streak -- the longest in UAAP history -- when they played in the second round on November 23.

Behind big games from Fina Niantcho Tchuido and Charmine Torres, the Lady Archers came away with a 61-57 overtime win. It ended NU's winning streak that started in 2014, and had the defending champions on soul-searching mode midway through their campaign.

Their triumph over La Salle in the best-of-3 finals was thus cathartic for the Lady Bulldogs, who proved that they remain the gold standard in women's basketball in the UAAP even with a blemish on their record.

"It just feels that much better because it was the team that handed us also our first loss," said Clarin after they sealed the UAAP Season 85 title with a 76-64 win over the Lady Archers on Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was a comfortable victory for the Lady Bulldogs, who raced to a 27-11 lead after the opening period and built a lead as large as 23 points.

"These two games, we're able to prove the fact that we're still the team on top, we're still the team to beat," added Clarin, who scored eight points on top of her eight rebounds. "I'm so proud of these girls and the coaches. What we did this year was definitely something special."

The Lady Archers entered the finals with momentum and confidence, knowing that they had the capability to match-up and defeat the six-time defending champions. But the Lady Bulldogs made a statement with a 93-61 victory in Game 1, and gave La Salle no chance to recover in the second game.

NU team captain Mikka Cacho noted that their loss to La Salle was exactly what they needed.

"Mas nabuhayan kami lahat doon," she revealed. "And, ito 'yun naging result, na mas naging together kami, and nakuha namin 'yung pinaka-goal namin -- 'yung gold."

Their head coach, Aris Dimaunahan, called it a "blessing in disguise."

"It gave us time to really look ourselves in the mirror and tell ourselves we can lose this game," he said. "We can lose any game here kung hindi namin gagawin ng tama 'yung trabaho namin."

"It brought us to the ground again," he admitted. "But [it showed] the character of this team. Pagka may hindi magandang nangyari, it's how we bounce back. I thought after that loss sa La Salle, it gave us the way para maging mas magaling na players as a team and individually."

Having avenged their lone loss in emphatic fashion, the Lady Bulldogs can now switch their focus to celebrating their latest achievement.

"We'll see you guys again next year," said Clarin as they extended their reign to seven consecutive seasons. "Tonight, we'll party for now."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.