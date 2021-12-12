Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB have now lost 15 straight games. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE



The losing streak of Niigata Albirex BB hit 15 games on Sunday, after a 97-72 defeat to the Sunrockers Shibuya at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

A slow first half doomed Niigata, who trailed 49-31 at the break and went down by as much as 31 points, 84-53, early in the fourth quarter.

Niigata has not won in the 2021-22 B.League season since October 9, when they defeated the San-En NeoPhoenix 77-64.

Josh Harrellson put up 16 points and seven rebounds for Shibuya, which had five players in double figures.

Rosco Allen had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a losing effort for Niigata. Kobe Paras came off the bench for two points on 1-of-4 shooting.

Niigata now has a 3-15 win-loss record. They play the Shimane Susanoo Magic on December 15.

Meanwhile, Matthew Aquino went scoreless in the Shinshu Brave Warriors' 66-65 defeat to the Gunma Crane Thunders.

Shinshu squandered a five-point lead, 65-60, with just over two minutes left as Michael Parker, Aki Chambers, and Kyle Barone conspired in a 6-0 blast to end the game.

Barone fired the go-ahead jumper with six seconds left, and a Reo Maeda triple at the buzzer misfired.

Aquino, who plays as a local in the B.League, did not take a field goal but had three rebounds and one block.

Chambers and Parker each had 13 points for Gunma.

Shinshu has lost four straight games. They play Dwight Ramos and Toyama on December 15.

In Division 2 action, the teams of Juan Gomez de Liano and Kemark Carino also absorbed losses.

Aomori Wat's were routed by the Fukushima Firebonds, 84-69, while Earthfriends Tokyo Z bowed to Kumamoto, 118-52.

Neither Carino nor Gomez de Liano played in their teams' defeats.

