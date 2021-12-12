Charles Pepito and the Pagadian Explorers advanced to the VisMin Cup quarterfinals. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines -- The semifinals cast of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge is complete, after Pagadian, Kapatagan, and Zamboanga Sibugay notched victories on Saturday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

They joined top-seeded Globalport-MisOr, who secured an automatic semi finals berth after an 84-73 over Roxas on Friday that allowed them to finish the elimination round with an 8-4 win-loss record.

Pagadian eliminated seventh place MFT Iligan in blowout fashion, 105-78.

The Archangels were able to keep pace with Pagadian in the first half, trailing by just three at the break, 37-40.

But the Explorers launched a lethal third quarter, pouring 30 points while holding Iligan to just 15 to establish a huge 18-point separation, 70-52, entering the fourth.

Pagadian completed the domination in the fourth by outscoring Iligan by nine, 35-26.

"Hindi ko na sila kailangang pagalitan, professional na sila. Basta dumepensa sila, mag-box out at huwag maliitin ang kalaban," Explorers head coach Gherome Ejercito said on what he told his players at halftime.

Judel Fuentes led the rout with 19 points founded on five triples to go with five rebounds and four assists.

Charles Pepito continued his uprise with 14 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and a block, while Edzel Mag-isa got 13 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, BYB Kapatagan dethroned Mindanao champion Basilan BRT in a thriller, 64-60.

The defending champions did not go down without a fight as Jorem Morada and Jayvee Ansaldo conspired for 14 straight points to slice what was once a 19-point gap to just five with 39.7 seconds to go, 57-62.

But it was too little, too late as the Buffalos held on to the lead and ran away with the victory.

"Nag-relax kami down the stretch. Kaya nga nagalit ako sa kanila eh. Sabi ko, hindi pwedeng magkumpyansa dito sa playoffs," Kapatagan head coach Jaime Rivera lamented.

Gayford Rodriguez topscored for the Buffalos with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists to earn the Chooks-to-Go Manok ng Bayan Best Player of the Game.

Zamboanga Sibugay, armed with a twice-to-beat advantage, came from behind to hack out a 68-60 win against fifth-seeded Roxas.

The Anak Mindanao Warriors will face top seed Globalport-MisOr in the knockout semifinals on Monday.

The Vanguards notched an eight-point lead after 11 straight points in the third bridging through the fourth period, 55-47, with 9:21 on the clock.

Then it was all Zamboanga Sibugay as it limited Roxas to just five points the rest of the way while hitting 21 points to get the victory.

Knotted at 60, Cris Dumapig got fouled while Roxas was already in the penalty, splitting his freebies to give the Warriors the lead for good, 61-60.

Jan Jamon made a triple to extend their lead before draining a dagger fadeaway jumper over Cyrus Tabi with 22 seconds left to seal the deal.

"Yung defense talaga ang problem namin ever since. Kaya sabi ko, if hindi natin iwo-work hard yan, matatalo tayo," said Zamboanga Sibugay head coach Arnold Oliveros. "Pinush ko talaga sila na hindi kami pwede maglaro nang malamya."

Jamon, who is still not at 100 percent after suffering an ankle injury against BYB Kapatagan on Dec. 4, tallied a game-high 24 points built on six triples to go with five rebounds and a block.

The Scores:

Pagadian vs. Iligan

Pagadian 105 - Fuentes 19, Pepito 14, Mag-isa 13, Uri 12, Pamaran 12, Saludsod 9, Ibanez 8, Caballero 6, Acaylar 5, Diaz 3, Demigaya 2, Quimado 2, Tolentino 0, Baldeo 0, Dechos 0.

Iligan 78 - Torres 18, Benedictos 14, Cecilio 10, Dela Rea 7, Quinga 6, Daguisonan 6, Tagolimot 5, Bernardino 4, Cuyos 4, Aparice 4, Andrade 0, Benitez 0.

Quarterscores: 19-14, 40-37, 70-52, 105-78.

Kapatagan vs. Basilan

Kapatagan 64 - Rodriguez 15, Delfinado 10, Sollano 8, Puerto 7, Igot 7, Lao 6, Daanoy 5, Bonganciso 4, Kwong 2, Ariar 0.

Basilan 60 - Morada 15, Panganiban 10, Julkipli 9, Ansaldo 5, Salim 4, Soliva 4, Royo 3, Luciano 3, Albina 3, Butalid 2, Daa 2, Bulac 0, Lunor 0, Solis 0.

Quarterscores: 19-14, 36-25, 56-36, 64-60.

Zamboanga vs. Roxas

Zamboanga Sibugay 68 - Jamon 24, Sorela 10, Dumapig 9, Octobre 9, Mantilla 8, Imperial 5, Acain 2, Foronda 1, Bangcoyan 0, Pasia 0, Caunan 0, Lacastesantos 0.

Roxas 60 - Tabi 12, Segura 10, Valin 9, Monte 7, Martinez 7, Dela Cruz 4, Abanto 4, Basco 3, Bonleon 2, Templo 1, Mandreza 1.

Quarterscores: 14-19, 35-33, 47-53, 68-60.