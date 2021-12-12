Thirdy, San-En fall short against Chiba

Thirdy Ravena and the NeoPhoenix kept it close, but couldn't get past the Chiba Jets. (c) B.LEAGUE



Late game blunders doomed the San-En NeoPhoenix as they absorbed an 87-80 defeat to defending B.League champions Chiba Jets, Sunday at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

It is the 10th consecutive loss for Ravena and the NeoPhoenix in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Despite their slump, San-En remained competitive against Chiba and even led, 76-77, with 4:11 to go after Thirdy Ravena completed a three-point play.

But star point guard Yuki Togashi snatched the lead back for Chiba in the next possession with a floater, and Raita Akaho added a three-pointer that made it a four-point game, 80-76, with 2:33 left.

The NeoPhoenix remained in striking distance after back-to-back buckets by Justin Knox, including a hook shot that trimmed the deficit to one point, 81-80, with a minute and a half to play. Togashi was unstoppable, however, and his jumper with 36 seconds left stretched the Chiba lead to three points, 83-80.

San-En's chance to cut into the deficit was dented, however, as they committed a shot-clock violation off a timeout. They were forced to send Togashi to the line, where the veteran point guard went 2-of-2 for an 85-80 count with 17 seconds to play.

Any hope of a NeoPhoenix comeback evaporated in the next possession when Robert Carter misfired a pass to a cutting Ravena.

Togashi, a mainstay of the Japanese national team, put up 26 points and nine assists in the win, while John Mooney had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Chiba improved to 14-4 in the East.

San-En was led by Carter, who had 28 points, nine boards, and six assists. Knox had 15 points, while Ravena put up 12 points, two assists, and a block.

The NeoPhoenix dropped to 3-15 in the season.