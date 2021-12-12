The San Miguel Beermen snapped a brief two-game slid to take their first win of the PBA Governors Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - (UPDATED) San Miguel nearly squandered a 27-point lead but managed to hold on for a "scary" 91-88 triumph over the NorthPort Batang Pier, Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

It was the Beermen's first win of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, after dropping their first two games of the conference.

Import Brandon Brown scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half, while June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez each had 15 markers and Marcio Lassiter put up 12 points. Vic Manuel also had 10 points off the bench in just 13 minutes of playing time.

"We're so lucky that we're able to win against NorthPort, in spite of a scary game for us," SMB head coach Leo Austria said after the game. "The players still don't want to give up… a win is a win."

San Miguel led wire-to-wire, having scored the first eight points of the ball game. They led 26-9 after the first frame, and were up by as much as 27 points in the third quarter, 64-37, after a Perez layup.

But the Batang Pier slowly chipped into the lead, with point guard Robert Bolick finding his range from beyond the arc. Arwind Santos, the former Beerman who was traded to NorthPort just last month, made it a 10-point game with a layup early in the fourth quarter, 74-64.

Bolick would trim the lead to seven with a triple, before Lassiter restored a 10-point cushion with a long-range bomb of his own, 79-69. The Beermen were still ahead, 89-81, with under two minutes to go off a Terrence Romeo layup.

But Santos and Jamie Malonzo scored four quick points to make it a two-possession game, 89-85, prompting Austria to sue for time. The Beermen got two free throws from Brown in their ensuing play, and they dodged a bullet on the other end when Malonzo only made one of two free throws off a Lassiter foul for a 91-86 count with 53 seconds to go.

The Beermen blew a chance to pad their advantage, however, when Brown committed a turnover. Perez fouled Bolick, who made both charities to make it a three-point game, 91-88, with 27 seconds left. Perez shockingly blew a layup in San Miguel's next possession, but the Beermen escaped with the win as Bolick and Malonzo misfired on potential game-tying three-pointers.

The Batang Pier gave San Miguel a scare despite playing without injured import Cameron Forte.

"This win will give us some confidence going into the next game. We're so lucky that I've heard na it will be on Saturday, so we will be having some time to figure out what's really happening in our team," Austria said.

Bolick finished with 24 points -- 22 in the second half -- while Malonzo had 22 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals. Santos had 24 points and 11 rebounds in his first game against his former team.

Their slow start proved too much to overcome for NorthPort, however, and they dropped to 0-3 in the conference.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 91 – Brown 24, Perez 15, Fajardo 15, Lassiter 12, Manuel 10, Pessumal 9, Romeo 6, Enciso 0, Tautuaa 0

NORTHPORT 88 – Bolick 24, Santos 23, Malonzo 22, Slaughter 10, Taha 4, Ferrer 2, Grey 2, Balanza 1, Rike 0, Doliguez 0, Elorde 0

QUARTERS: 26-9, 49-31, 72-58, 91-88