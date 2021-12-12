Ramos, Toyama weather Kiefer-led Shiga comeback

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses held off a late rally by Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars. (c) B.LEAGUE

A late rally sparked by Kiefer Ravena fell short, as the Toyama Grouses held off the Shiga Lakestars, 95-90, on Sunday at the Ukaru-chan Arena.

The Grouses swept their weekend series with the Lakestars in the 2021-22 B.League season, extending Shiga's losing streak to 10 games.

Filipino import Dwight Ramos was superb for Toyama, putting up 14 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and a highlight-reel worthy block when he stuffed Ravena's layup attempt in transition.

Toyama led 88-79 with under three minutes left when Ravena kickstarted Shiga's comeback with a three-point play, then added a triple in transition that made it a one-possesion game, 88-85, with 1:41 left.

But Ovie Soko was called for a foul on Julian Mavunga in the next possession, while the Toyama import was attempting a three. Mavunga made all three free throws for a 91-85 lead with 1:17 left.

The Lakestars remained within striking distance by fishing for fouls, with Teppei Kashiwagura, Soko, and Ravena drilling five consecutive charities to make it a one-point game, 91-90, with still 25 seconds left.

But Kashiwagura committed a foul on Keijuro Matsui, who coolly knocked down the clutch free throws for a three-point spread, 93-90, with 15 seconds left.

On the other end, Tomomasa Ozawa and Ravena misfired on potential game-tying three-pointers, and the Lakestars were forced to foul Matsui who knocked down his free throws to peg the final score.

Ravena finished with 13 points, five assists and a steal, while Soko led the Lakestars with 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven boards. Naoto Moriyama had 18 points off the bench.

Matsui finished with 19 points to lead the Grouses, who won their second straight game to improve to 6-12 in the season.

Shiga dropped to 6-12, with their last win coming on October 24 when they routed the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 110-79.

Toyama returns to action on Wednesday against the Shinshu Brave Warriors at the Toyama City Gymnasium. Meanwhile, Shiga plays Osaka Evessa, also on Wednesday, at the Ookini Arena Maishima.