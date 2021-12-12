Alex Cabagnot has shone in his first two games with TerraFirma. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- There was no adjustment period needed for Alex Cabagnot when he joined the TerraFirma Dyip after a blockbuster trade with San Miguel Beer in between conferences.

Through his first two games with the Dyip in the 2021 PBA Commissioner's Cup, the 39-year-old Cabagnot is averaging 13.5 points, 8.0 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game. He steered the Dyip to their first win of the conference on Saturday, a 112-106 triumph over Rain or Shine wherein Cabagnot earned Player of the Game honors after putting up 15 points, 11 assists, and eight boards in 35 minutes.

He made three crucial assists in the final two minutes of the extension, finding Aldrech Ramos for the go-ahead three-pointer and a layup, and import Antonio Hester for the bucket that made it 110-104 with under 30 seconds to go.

Cabagnot was quick to deflect credit after the game, however.

"Obviously, 'yung mga preparations nila coach, 'yung mga preparations namin, hopefully, it turns out into a good performance, and we had a good performance today," said Cabagnot, who won nine PBA titles with San Miguel before November's shock trade.

"Pero, even if we would've lost today, ang ganda pa rin ng mga preparations ng mga coaches, ng mga players. So I'm just happy that we won. That's a bonus. It's been great, so far," he added.

The TerraFirma coaches have been full of praise for Cabagnot, who immediately gave the team a veteran presence that it lacked in previous conferences. Assistant coach Gian Nazario, who is calling the shots for the team while head coach Johnedel Cardel is recovering from injury, says Cabagnot is "another coach inside the court."

"We're just lucky to have someone like Alex," Nazario said after Saturday's triumph.

"Alex is a good addition for the team, especially he's a leader inside the court, and he's an extension for us, sa aming coaching staff," he explained.

For Cabagnot, his strong play is due to the support given to him by his new teammates, coaches, and management.

"I gotta give thanks to them, kasi they welcomed me with open arms, 'yung mga coaching staff, 'yung mga players, the behind-the-scenes (personnel), the utility," the veteran point guard said.

"It was a seamless transition for me, and it's been going well so far. So, hopefully, tuloy-tuloy… It's been great so far," Cabagnot added.

And while he undoubtedly played a huge role in TerraFirma's maiden win of the conference, Cabagnot stressed that they "can't celebrate too much" and maintained that the victory was a collective effort.

"I don't think it's my job to carry the team. I think it's a collective effort from everybody, from coaching staff, from management, from every single player," Cabagnot said.

"We all know it's a team sport, and everybody has to be clicking. So, I'm here to guide, I'm a little bit older now, but I'm just here to guide. And if the players, they have questions, I'm here at their disposal. But it's a collective effort talaga, collective effort to carry the load," he stressed.

TerraFirma returns to action on Wednesday against the Magnolia Hotshots.