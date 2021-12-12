Almond Vosotros powered TNT to another quarterfinals spot in the PBA 3x3 competition. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT Tropang GIGA grabbed the last spot in the quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Leg 5, routing Barangay Ginebra 21-10 in the knockout game on Sunday morning at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Almond Vosotros was the star once again for the Tropang GIGA, scoring nine points in the contest to out-play Ginebra's Jollo Go.

Samboy de Leon also had his moments, serving as the primary defender against Go before hitting the deuce that ended the game with 3:40 left.

TNT will play top-seeded Purefoods TJ Titans in the quarterfinals. The TJ Titans, winners of Leg 4, went 4-0 in Group A.

The other quarterfinal pairings are: TerraFirma 3x3 vs. Pioneer Pro Tibay; Meralco Bolts 3x3 vs. San Miguel Beermen; and Platinum Karaoke vs. Limitless App Masters