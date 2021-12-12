PBA 3x3: Limitless denies TNT, claims Leg 5 crown

The Limitless Appmasters celebrate after winning the fifth leg of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Limitless Appmasters denied TNT's attempt of winning a second leg crown in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo, Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Instead, it was the Appmasters that ruled the fifth leg of the PBA 3x3's inaugural conference, after coming away with a gritty 14-13 triumph over the Tropang GIGA in the final.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser capped a superb performance in Leg 5 by scoring five points, including a momentum-changing slam dunk over TNT's Lervin Flores. Jorey Napoles and Reymar Caduyac each had four points, and Marvin Hayes chipped in one.

Ganuelas-Rosser all but secured Limitless' triumph with an and-1 play that gave them a 14-11 lead with under 50 seconds to go, and their defense forced TNT into hurried shots the rest of the way.

Almond Vosotros drilled a deuce to beat the buzzer, but it wasn't enough as TNT could not become the first team to repeat as champions in the PBA 3x3. Vosotros finished with eight points, while Flores and Chris Javier each had two. Samboy de Leon had one point.

"It feels so good, because I was telling the guys out there, we deserve this. We've been working so hard," Ganuelas-Rosser said after the game.

"We've been getting so close every leg, but we just couldn't get over that hump. To win today, just feels really good, and to do it with them, it feels even better," he added.

Coming in third place was the TerraFirma Dyip 3x3, which routed two-man Meralco 21-10. The Bolts played with just two players in their final game of the leg after Tonino Gonzaga and Dexter Maiquez were ruled out due to injuries.

TNT made it all the way to the finals after beating Barangay Ginebra in the knockout game for the last playoff berth, then ousting defending Leg 4 champions Purefood TJ Titans, 14-10, in the quarterfinals. They then beat TerraFirma in the semis, 21-17, to make it back to the finals for the first time since Leg 1.

Limitless, meanwhile, showed poise in stunning Platinum Karaoke, 15-14, in the quarters with Ganuelas-Rosser drilling the game-winning deuce in overtime. They went on to shock Meralco, 20-14, in the semis to make a breakthrough finals appearance.

The Appmasters went home with the top prize of P100,000 and boosted their chances of playing in the Grand Finals.