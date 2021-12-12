Parks leads way in Nagoya's rout of Kyoto

Ray Parks waxed hot from beyond the arc in Nagoya's win over Kyoto. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. was superb in Nagoya's 93-48 demolition of Kyoto Hannaryz in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, Sunday at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Parks fired 20 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting clip, making all six of his attempts from long-range. The former National University star also had four assists and two rebounds.

A Parks triple broke an 8-all deadlock in the first quarter, and it was all Nagoya from there as the Diamond Dolphins built a 27-14 lead after the first quarter.

Parks scored nine points -- all off triples -- in the second frame as Nagoya blew the game open, taking a 52-22 lead at the half. They went on to lead by a whopping 46 points, 89-43, midway through the fourth period.

Coty Clarke came off the bench to score 17 points, while Scott Eatherton had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

It marked the second time in two days that the visiting Diamond Dolphins had routed Kyoto. They also clobbered Hannaryz, 91-58, on Saturday in the same venue with Parks scoring five points.

Jerome Tillman led Kyoto with 16 points.

Nagoya has won back-to-back games, improving their record to 11-7. They play again on December 15 against Seahorses Mikawa.

Meanwhile, the Ibaraki Robots seized a slim 88-85 win against the Shimane Susanoo Magic, also on Sunday at the Adastria Mito Arena.

Javi Gomez de Liano did not play in the game, which gave Ibaraki just its third win of the season.

Atsunobu Hirao led the Robots with 24 points.