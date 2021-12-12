Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE - A lot of Filipino fans were devastated over Blacklist International sinking to the lower bracket of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships, where they face a tall order of squaring up with either an Indonesian or a Malaysian champion next.

With the loss, and the bounce back when ONIC Philippines swept RSG Singapore to enter the upper bracket semifinals, they wanted to be a beacon of hope for Filipino fans, ONIC PH's exp laner Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera said Sunday afternoon.

"Marami kaming nakikita na mga Filipino fans na sumusuporta sa'min. Tapos nalulungkot sila. Gusto namin na bigyan namin sila ng sigla na hindi pa natatapos ang laban. Kaya pa ng Blacklist bumawi na maipapakita namin kung gaano kami kagaling na itaas ang bandera ng Pilipinas," Dlarskie told reporters here.

WATCH: ONIC PH rally for a FURIOUS comeback capped off by a maniac by Kairi, to seal the sweep against RSG Singapore!



They enter the M3 upper bracket semifinals. @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/Z7LWBMwaiK — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) December 12, 2021

Onic PH were able to receive a lot of support entering M3, among which includes "buff" - which comes in the form of Filipino food from their fans.

Dlarskie said this lightened up their mood ahead of their match. And rightfully so, as they swept the MPL - Singapore runners-up 3-0.

"Sobrang natuwa kami nung binigyan kami ng Filipino food kasi parang araw-araw pare-parehas na lang yung kinakain namin," he said.

With the win, Onic PH progresses to the upper bracket finals, where they will face either Todak or RRQ Hoshi - a squad that they fell against in the MPL Invitational held last November.

Now, they are more confident to take up the challenge, says Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio, now that they have prepared more.

"Iimprove po namin yung heroes choice po namin. Yung nangyari po ng MPLI medyo nagiistruggle pa po sa pickings pero ngayon, kung ano ang napupusuang hero, yun na yung pini-pick namin," Beemo said.