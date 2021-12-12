Filipino boxer Jayson Mama in action against Britain's Sunny Edwards in the Probellum: Revolution in Dubai. Photo courtesy of Probellum.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former world champion Donnie "Ahas" Nietes had to settle for a split draw, while upstart Jayson Mama experienced his first loss in a shaky night for Filipino fighters in the Probellum: Revolution fight card in Dubai on Saturday night.

Nietes, the longest-reigning Filipino world champion, retained his WBO international super-flyweight title after a split draw against Norbelto Jimenez of the Dominican Republic.

Judges saw the bout 96-94 for Nietes, 96-94 for Jimenez, and 95-95.

"I felt I controlled it from the first round. Then in the seventh round, he was running around the ring," said the 39-year-old Nietes. "I was able to make it out of the last round as still the champion. It depends on the promoter if they want to schedule a rematch again."

Nietes' record now stands at 43-1-6, with 23 knockouts. This was his first bout since a unanimous decision triumph over Pablo Carillo of Colombia in April.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Mama bowed to British boxer Sunny Edwards in the main event, failing to win the IBF flyweight title.

Edwards outclassed the young Filipino, in a performance highlighted by a knockdown of Mama in the 10th round. While Mama survived until the final bell, the result of the bout was clear and judges gave Edwards a comfortable win, with scores of 117-110, 118-109, 118-109.

"To all of my fellow countrymen, thank you for supporting me," said Mama. "I'm sorry I didn't get the win. I did my best but it wasn't enough. Sunny Edwards is a great champion and a talented boxer."

"He's smart and fast. But next time, I will come back stronger. I promise you all I will go back to the Philippines and train hard for the next opportunity," he added.

It was the first loss of his professional career for Mama, who dropped to 16-1 with nine knockouts. Edwards remained perfect in his career (17-0) and proclaimed his readiness for bigger fights.

"I came here to fight Mama, and I did that and prepared hard and trained diligently. But I want to be in the big fights now. I want the Ring Magazine and WBC belt. That was my mandatory, and now I want Julio Cesar Martinez," the British boxer declared.

Another Filipino, John Riel Casimero, was supposed to see action in the fight card but the brash boxer withdrew after failing to make weight and reportedly suffering from a bout of gastritis.