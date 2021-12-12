NBA: Reggie Jackson lifts Clippers over Magic, 106-104

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) goes past Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Staples Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Reggie Jackson scored 25 points, including the game-winning basket with 2.2 seconds left Saturday to lead the host Los Angeles Clippers over the Orlando Magic 106-104.

The Clippers made it three straight wins despite leading scorer Paul George missing his second consecutive game with a sprained right elbow.

Nicolas Batum (ankle) was also out of the lineup for Los Angeles, which defeated Orlando for the 17th time in 20 meetings dating back to the 2011-12 season.

Luke Kennard scored a season-high 23 points and his 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 103-98 lead with 59.3 seconds left, but Terrence Ross made three free throws after being fouled on Orlando's next possession to bring the Magic to 103-101.

An Ivica Zubac free throw put Los Angeles ahead 104-101, but Cole Anthony sank a 3-pointer over Zubac with 23.6 seconds remaining to tie the score.

The Clippers then put the ball in Jackson's hands and he made a step-back jumper from the right side.

As time expired, Ross missed a potential game-tying shot from near the top of the key.

Kennard, making his second start of the season, sank seven 3-pointers as the Clippers finished 18-for-36 as a team from beyond the arc.

Terance Mann contributed 16 points -- nine in the third quarter -- and nine rebounds, while Zubac finished with 10 points and Justise Winslow had a season-high nine points off the bench.

Anthony hit five triples and led the Magic with 23 points. Franz Wagner had 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter, but the Magic dropped their ninth straight road decision.

Ross converted all 13 of his free-throw attempts and scored 22 points off the Orlando bench. Gary Harris scored 14 points, Mo Bamba had 11 points and seven rebounds and Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 rebounds and a career-high seven assists.

Orlando lost despite a decided advantage at the foul line. The Magic made 22 of 24 attempts, while the Clippers were 4-for-6 from the line.

With each team donning its 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, Orlando led by as many as nine points (22-13) in the first quarter before the Clippers went on a 26-13 run en route to a 49-44 halftime lead.