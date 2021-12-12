NBA: Jazz dominate second half in win over Wizards

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) makes a move to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points to lead the visiting Utah Jazz to a 123-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Jazz. Hassan Whiteside tallied 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks off the bench. Mike Conley chipped in 11 points and a team-high eight assists.

Utah won its seventh straight game and went undefeated on a four-game Eastern Conference road trip.

Bradley Beal scored 21 points to lead the Wizards. Daniel Gafford added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Raul Neto chipped in 13 points off the bench.

Washington lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mitchell fueled a 14-4 run by scoring four baskets and assisting a fifth one to help the Jazz carve out a 77-67 lead late in the third quarter. It helped Utah create some breathing room after trading baskets with the Wizards for the better part of three quarters.

The Jazz led by double digits throughout the fourth quarter. Utah built a game-high lead of 25 points at 120-95 when Whiteside threw down an alley-oop dunk with a minute left.

Mitchell also gave Utah an early spark in the first quarter, scoring three baskets and assisting another to help the Jazz sprint out to a 16-8 lead. He finished with 12 points in the quarter.

Washington chipped away at the deficit and went ahead 22-21 on back-to-back baskets from Neto and Davis Bertans. The Wizards hung around throughout the second quarter, never letting Utah create much separation.

The Jazz built up a 50-45 lead on back-to-back baskets from Conley. Washington answered with a 6-0 run, capped by Gafford's tip dunk, to take a 51-50 halftime lead.

NBA referee Scott Foster left with a lower leg injury in the second quarter and did not return in the second half.