(UPDATE) - Blacklist International - Ultimate are the East Finals champions of the Call of duty: Mobile (CODM) World Championship 2021 after yet another thrilling 3-2 win against Singaporean squad ALMIGHTY in their Grand Finals match, Sunday.

Blacklist went undefeated for the entire series, taking down Chinese squad Qing Jiu Club before taking down ALMIGHTY twice en route to the title.

Falling behind as much as 0-4 in the search-and-destroy mode in the clincher map, Blacklist furiously pulled through and brought the score to 3-4.

With ALMIGHTY getting the next round to put the score at 3-5, Blacklist took the next two rounds to equalize and put the game down the wire.

Putting the icing on the cake, Averson "skerd" Salaya gunned down the last ALMIGHTY player to emerge as the champions.

Before this, it was a back-and-forth for both squads, with Blacklist taking the summit and standoffs mode, and ALMIGHTY taking standoff and firing range mode.

Entering the playoffs the same day, they were already able to beat ALMIGHTY to enter the Grand Finals, with ALMIGHTY beating Japanese squad VrilliantOwlX in the lower bracket finals to qualify for the grand finals.

A special format was held for the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship, which was supposed to be done offline but cancelled due to pandemic restrictions - dividing it into the West Finals and the East Finals, where the Philippines competed.

This tournament was held online, with teams competing remotely.

ROSTER