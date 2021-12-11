B.League: Parks, Nagoya rule over Kyoto

Photo from the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins Facebook page

Nagoya used a strong second half to dump Kyoto 91-58 in the Japan B.League on Saturday at the latter's turf at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Diamond Dolphins mounted a vicious 22-0 run in the third quarter that left Hannaryz biting the dust with a 66-44 deficit.

Scott Eatherton led Nagoya with 18 points, while Coty Clarke added 13.

Bobby Ray Parks had 5 points and 3 steals for the Diamond Dolphins, who now hold a 10-7 record.

The Hannaryz tumbled to their 14th consecutive defeat for a 2-15 slate.

Meanwhile, at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall, Kobe Paras was held to just 3 points and 3 rebounds as Niigata lost to Shibuya, 79-70.

The Sunrockers were able to fend off the Albirex's fourth quarter fight-back as Kosuke Ishii fired 7 of his 12 points in the last five minutes.

Niigata came back into the game by clawing back from an 18-point deficit and fought within 64-62 with 5:23 to go.

But Ishii orchestrated a 12-4 run to save Shibuya.

RELATED VIDEO