Jonathan Uyloan and Basilan spoiled Aldin Ayo's return to 5-on-5 coaching by beating Bicol. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- The Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League burst back into action on Saturday through its Invitational Tournament, with Basilan and San Juan among the early winners in a busy day at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Orlan Wamar caught fire early to lead San Juan-Go for Gold AICC to a 97-64 triumph against Val City-MJAS Zenith.

Wamar torched Val City in the first half, dropping 17 of his game-high 27 points during that span. By the end of the first 20 minutes, he had already knocked down five of his seven treys.

The Knights put the clamps early on Val City, limiting their opponents to just eight first quarter points for a 16-point lead. By the half, the lead grew to 47-26.

When the dust settled, the Knights shot 50.7-percent from the field compared to just 37.5-percent for Val City. Moreover, San Juan assisted on 29 of their 35 field goal makes.

Arvin Gamboa and Jason Melano had 11 points each for San Juan, with the latter also grabbing eight rebounds. Mon Abundo also had eight assists and six points.

Kevin Villafranca paced Val City with 14 points while Patrick Cabahug got 13. The two combined to shoot just 12-of-29 from the field. Andrey Armenion dished out 11 assists while Reeve Ugsang hauled 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Basilan held off Bicol through a 70-65 victory in a much-anticipated Pool B contest.

Michael Juico finished with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the tight win.

JR Taganas, who drew Mark Yee's fifth foul, split his free throws to extend the Jumbo Plastic-backed team's lead to two, 67-65, with 47.2 seconds remaining in the game.

Jay Collado then earned another split on the stripe with 11.4 ticks left off a foul by Ralph Tansingco to spread the lead to three.

Dennis Santos tried to tie the game with a three-point attempt before Ernesto Bondoc put the icing with a fastbreak layup.

Collado contributed 15 points and seven boards while team skipper Jonathan Uyloan had 11 points, three steals, and two rebounds for Basilan.

Aside from securing its first win, Basilan also spoiled Bicol head coach Aldin Ayo's return to five-on-five coaching.

Bacolod also won on opening day, leaning on JK Casiño to slip past Bacoor City, 73-71.

The Centro Escolar University product, who finished with nine points and eight assists in the win, converted an and-one off a foul from Paolo Castro to give the Ballers a 72-71 lead with 28.4 seconds remaining.

Casiño then earned a split from the line with 6.8 ticks left to extend the lead to two points.

Rocky Acidre and Mark Doligon missed a three-pointer and a jumper on the other end, respectively, as time expired.

Imus-Buracai De Laiya kickstarted its campaign with a 75-65 win over Bulacan.

Adi Santos led the way for the Buracai de Laiya-backed squad with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists.

Imus ran away as early as the third quarter, leading by as much as 18 points, 56-38, off a Leo Najorda jumper.

Oneal Arim trimmed the lead to 10, 51-61, for the Kuyas to start the fourth canto before a Najorda-led rally saw Imus put up a 17-point advantage, 75-58, to dash Bulacan's hopes with 1:28 left in the game.