JK Casino led Bacolod past Negros. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

MANILA - Bacolod held off a late charge by a gritty Negros squad to win 68-67, its second straight victory in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational powered by TM, Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Muscovados fought back from 12 points down in the final frame with Jonathan Gantalao scoring four consecutive points in the final minute to give Negros a 67-66 lead.

But Ichie Altamirano showed nerves of steel for the Ballers, draining two crucial free throws to retake a 68-67 lead with 12 seconds left in the game.

The Negrenses then failed to capitalize on their end with Ralph Dinolan losing the ball to Kraniel Villoria as time expired.

"Hats off ako doon sa team ng Negros kasi despite na controlled nga natin yung laro nandun pa rin sila bumabalik balik," said Bacolod head coach Alex Angeles.

"Pero sa part namin, oo hindi masaya pero sa positive side a win is a win. Tapos ito magpapatibay lalo samin yung mga ganitong klaseng sitwasyon," he added.

JK Casiño led the Ballers, who are now 2-0 in Group A, with 15 points off 11 free throws.

In another game, Nueva Ecija flaunted its depth to open their Pool C campaign by taking a 99-92 victory over Sarangani.

Though the win was a wire-to-wire victory that saw the Rice Vanguards lead by as much as 18 points, head coach Carlo Tan was disappointed with the defense displayed by the team.

"I feel the players played not so good in general but offensively, we were really good," said Tan. "There are some things that we need to clean up defensively."

Behind the trio of Michael Mabulac, JP Sarao, and Byron Villarias, Nueva Ecija had a strong start, putting up 75 points entering the final frame. However, their lead was just at 10 points.

The Rice Vanguards continued to step on the pedal in the final frame as Roi Sumang, Renz Palma, and Diego Dario also got into the offensive spree. The closest the Marlins got in the final frame was at seven which ended up being the final score.

EMKAI–Rizal Xentromall leaned on its defense en route to a 73-66 triumph over GenSanin Pool D.

Given just two weeks to prepare for the 13-day tournament that has P2-million going to the champion, Golden Coolers head coach Rodney Santos focused on defense to prepare the team for the marathon. They forced the Warriors to shoot just 32.8-percent from the field.

But GenSan was able to get back in the final frame. Down by as much as 16 points, 39-55, late in the third quarter, Ronjay Buenafe and Felix Apreku sparked a 16-2 rally to cut the lead down to just two with 6:41 left.

Adrian Celada and Jansen Rios though were able to weather the rally, scoring seven points each to close out the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Bicol-LCC Malls picked up its first win via an 80-68 romp of Laguna-Krah Asia.

It was a huge bounce-back win for the Volcanoes, who were coming off a tight 65-70 loss against Basilan last night.

"We played well today compared to our performance yesterday, but base on what we've seen, although we are in the tournament already, we are still a work in progress," said Volcanoes head coach Aldin Ayo.

Mac Tallo paced Bicol with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in just 22 minutes and three seconds of action.

Finally, Mindoro-EOG Burlington escaped Manila, 80-77, to capture its first win.

Ryusei Koga, who connected on the dagger to help fend off the pesky Stars, fired 17 points along with four assists and three rebounds.