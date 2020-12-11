PBA: Ginebra title puts Pringle in thick of race for PH Cup best player

Stanely Pringle may have narrowly missed the Top 5 in the stats race after the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, but he made a strong case for the tournament's top player following Barangay Ginebra's championship.

According to PBA.ph, Pringle is now in the mix of contenders for the BPC plum together with with TNT Tropang Giga's Bobby Ray Parks, Phoenix Pulse's Calvin Abueva and Matthew Wright, TerraFirma's CJ Perez and NorthPort's Christian Standhardinger.

The league is set to hold a special awards ceremony in January to commend the top individual performers in the all-Filipino "bubble" tournament.

To be honored are the best player, the outstanding rookie, most improved player, sportsmanship awardee and the special team.

"It's not a full season so it will be the BPC award," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

In the past 2 years, the league held the season awards back-to-back with the inaugurals of the upcoming season.

But the PBA will hold its awarding this January since the new season won't start until April.

"Masyado pang matagal ang opening, and we have to honor our heroes in the bubble tourney. The board wants a special ceremony," said Marcial.