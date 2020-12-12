Former PBA MVP Vergel Meneses tests positive for COVID-19

Former PBA star and now Bulakan town, Bulacan Mayor Vergel Meneses on Saturday announced he has COVID-19.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, he found out he was an asymptomatic carrier after a RT-PCR test.

"Ang inyong punong-bayan ay kusang loob na nagpasuri ng RT-PCR noong Miyerkules. Bilang pagsunod sa health protocols ay bumukod at nagisolate po ako habang hinihintay ang resulta, at kinabukasan Huwebes ay lumabas ang resulta bilang positive -asymptomatic," said Meneses, the 1995 PBA Most Valuable Player and 2-time PBA slam dunk champion.

Meneses is currently under quarantine while monitoring the COVID-19 situation in his jurisdiction.

"Batid po ninyo na ako ay kaisa ninyo araw at gabi na nagbabantay at lumalaban sa paglaganap ng COVID-19 . . . Kung kaya ninais ng inyong lingkod na mag-self-quarantine sa isang ligtas na lugar kung saan ay maayos pa rin na mapamumunuan ang mga pampanin sa ating Pamahalaang Bayan," he said.

The former Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers coach assured his constituents he was feeling well, despite being COVID-10 positive.