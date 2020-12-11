Boxing: GenSan son Reymart Gaballo gets break as Donaire sub in title fight

Gaballo, 24, puts his 23-0 record on the line when he faces Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodriguez in Connecticut on December 19 (US time).

Now that Nonito Donaire Jr. has caught COVID-19, countryman Reymart Gaballo will get the chance to win an interim world title.

The undefeated fighter from General Santos City will be stepping in Donaire's place, as he squares off against Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodriguez for the WBC interim bantamweight crown on December 19.

Donaire was originally slated to fight Nordine Oubaali for the WBC strap, but the Frenchman begged off after contracting COVID-19.

This brought Rodriguez into the picture.

But Donaire withdrew from the fight after testing positive for COVID-19, too, opening the door for Gaballo.

Gaballo, who was supposed to take on Jose Velasquez in the same card, has a record of 23-0, 20 of those coming by knockout.

He has stopped 15 of his last 16 opponents and won the interim WBA bantamweight title against Stephon Young.

But like most fighters, Gaballo has to deal with ring rust as he last fought in November 2019 when he stopped Chaiwat Buatkrathok of Thailand.

The 24-year-old Gaballo will take on Rodriguez at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.