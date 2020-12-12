Basketball: Thirdy rusty in return, as NeoPhoenix snaps skid

Thirdy Ravena returned to the basketball court on Saturday, as his team San-En NeoPhoenix picked up a 83-69 blowout win against Levanga Hokkaido in the Japan B.League.

Ravena, who has recovered from COVID-19, had yet to get his conditioning back, showing signs of rust after being sidelined for 2 weeks.

The former UAAP superstar scored 5 points to go with his 3 rebounds and a couple of assists.

He caught the virus on November 27, and when he recovered was allowed to join team practice.

Stevan Jelovac led the way for NeoPhoenix with 21 points to break the slump and improve the team's record to 3-17.

San-En will play Levanga again on Sunday.