PBA 3x3: TNT Triple Giga opens bid for 2nd grand slam

The TNT Triple Giga. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The TNT Triple Giga opens its bid for another season sweep on Monday, as the PBA 3x3 Season 3 kicks off its Third Conference at the Ayala Malls Glorietta.

Just two weeks ago, TNT topped the grand finals of the Second Conference, keeping them on track for a Grand Slam -- a feat it already achieved in Season 2.

Champion coach Mau Belen is parading the winning crew of Chester Saldua, Samboy De Leon, Gryann Mendoza, and Almond Vosotros for Leg 1 of the season's final tournament.

The Triple Giga were an absolute force during the Second Conference, coming one championship short of completing a six-leg sweep on the way to winning their sixth straight grand finals.

They open up their campaign against Terrafirma 3x3 at 11:20 a.m. in the third outing of another 13-game schedule on the first day of pool play.

TNT and Terrafirma are in Pool A along with Blackwater Smooth Razor.

The Meralco Bolts battle guest team MCFASolver Tech Centrale in the opening game at 10:30 a.m. pitting teams in Pool B that also includes Purefoods TJ Titans and Northport Batang Pier.

The Bolts came close to upending the Triple Giga's dominance but lost in overtime, 21-20, during the Second Conference grand finals.

Cavitex meanwhile, is grouped in Pool C together with Pioneer Elastoseal, San Miguel Beer, and Barangay Ginebra.

Eight teams – two in Pool A and three from Pools B and C- will advance to Tuesday's knockout stage where a total prize purse of P100,000 awaits the leg champion.