Pacquiao 'punches back' at China over incursions in PH waters

Presidential candidate, senator Manny Pacquiao greets supporters after casting his vote at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao criticized the recent actions taken by China Coast Guard against Philippine vessels near Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea.

The Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia blasted water cannons against Philippine vessels conducting a supply mission for Filipino fishermen in the area on Saturday.

This prompted strong reaction from Philippine authorities including Pacquiao, who is a former senator and presidential candidate.

“I strongly condemn China's recent actions in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippines will not stand down to China's bullying,” said Pacquiao in a statement posted on his social media page on Sunday.

“We are a nation of courageous people, and we will stand up for what is right and what is ours. China should work for peace in the region. We have always been open to dialogue and diplomacy, but we will not tolerate any attempt to bully us into submission.”

Pacquiao said that instead of taking aggressive action against Filipinos in Philippine waters, he urged China to take a diplomatic instead.

He supports a sincere dialogue between Philippine and Chinese authorities regarding the maritime dispute.

“The Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions aimed at finding a peaceful and lawful resolution to the disputes in the South China Sea," he said.

"We hope that through sincere dialogue, we can achieve stability and harmony in the region for the benefit of all nations involved,” he added.



