The Benilde Blazers’ Migs Oczon. File photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Migs Oczon is the latest collegiate Filipino star who has decided to take his talents overseas.

The 5-foot-11 guard of the Benilde Blazers has decided to forgo his two remaining years of eligibility in the NCAA after he signed with the Korean Basketball League’s Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus.

“Naisip ko na it’s a really huge opportunity for me,” said Oczon following CSB’s bronze-medal finish at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The sharp-shooting guard, who put up 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals in Season 99, revealed that Ulsan had already expressed their intentions to get his services ahead of the opening of the almost-grand-old league.

“Before the season pa, they were interested sa’kin. I just decided to play this Season 99,” said the former NU Bulldog.

Aside from the opportunity to get the NCAA hoops title, however, one of the biggest reasons why he still opted to stay in Taft Avenue this year was to repay the trust and opportunity that CSB has given him.

“It’s been a tough decision for me kasi CSB is very special to me,” said Oczon.

The Charles Tiu-mentored squad was just a game away from clinching the title during last season’s Finals, and playing a huge factor in the Blazers’ campaign was Oczon who introduced himself back then to the NCAA with his stellar play as a rookie.

“I’m very grateful to CSB, to coach Charles, and my other coaches for giving me the opportunity to play here,” he said.

“They gave me [the opportunity] to showcase my talents and ano yung kaya kong gawin. ‘Di ko makukuha yung opportunity ko sa Korea without my coaches.”

And now that he’s headed overseas, Tiu and his staff have one last message for the exiting guard.

“They just told me to be professional. Just keep on improving, keep on working, keep learning,” he shared.

It was also a decision that was influenced by his desire to help his family, Oczon then shared.

“Nag-come up kami sa decision to forgo my last two years. But at the end of the day, inisip ko lang kung ano yung best para sa future ko, and what’s best for me and my family.”

As for what he can bring to Ulsan, especially since he will be the next Filipino import after RJ Abbarientos who will play for the team, Oczon said that he will just focus on things that can already bring to the table.

“Try ko lang to just play my game and do what I can do to help my team win.”

