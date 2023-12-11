Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo during Blacklist International's match against Fire Flux Esports. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- (UPDATED) All-Filipino squad Blacklist International gets to live another day in the M5 World Championship, after eliminating Turkish squad Fire Flux Esports in their lower bracket matchup at the EVM Convention Center on Monday.

It was sweet revenge for Blacklist who fell 0-2 to FireFlux in the group stages, which resulted in an early collision with title favorites Onic Esports.

Blacklist nabbed Games 1, 3, and 4 through similarly dominant games, with Stephen "Sensui" Castillo putting up a surprise sustain-built Paquito pick for Game 3.

Kiel "Oheb" Soriano eked out a perfect game in Game 3 with 7 kills and 8 assists, lifting Blacklist out of a slow start to reach match point.

The Codebrakers totally shut down Tienzy’s pocket Leomord pick in Game 5, amassing a huge gold lead to carry out the momentum.

Blacklist only conceded Game 2 in the series as Fire Flux capitalized on a misplay that cost the Codebreakers the lord.

Blacklist will await their contender and will again see action on December 15, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.