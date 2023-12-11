The PBA has approved the trade that will send Robert Bolick to NLEX and Don Trollano to San Miguel. PBA Images.

MANILA — Robert Bolick is finally expected to return to the PBA.

This, after the league approved the three-team trade among the NorthPort Batang Pier, the NLEX Road Warriors, and the San Miguel Beermen on Monday.

Bolick is now set to suit up for NLEX alongside fellow former NCAA star Kent Salado. The Road Warriors, in return, sent Don Trollano, Ben Adamos, Kris Rosales, and their Season 49 second-round draft pick to Northport.

The returning Bolick will take the lead guard duties of NLEX who had its star Kevin Alas sidelined due to his ACL tear.

Meanwhile, Adamos is expected to help improve Northporth’s depth in the frontcourt.

Trollano, however, will not be staying with the Batang Pier as the Bonnie Tan-mentored squad acquired his rights in exchange for Allyn Bulanadi, Jeepy Faundo, and SMB’s Season 51 second-round draft pick.

Trollano will now be reuniting with former Adamson Soaring Falcons teammates Jericho Cruz and Rodney Brondial, and former AdU coach Leo Austria.

He is also expected to step up for the Beermen who have a lot of their players sidelined due to numerous injuries.

The full details of the trade is as follows, per the PBA's official transactions page: