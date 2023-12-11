Action between TNT and Blackwater in the pool phase of PBA 3x3 Third Conference Leg 1. PBA Images.

MANILA — Blackwater Smooth Razor and the CAVITEX Braves went on to sweep their respective pools en route to the PBA 3x3 quarterfinals.

Blackwater defeated Terrafirma Dyip 3x3, 20-13, and defending champions TNT Triple Giga, 22-7, in the league’s Season 3 3rd Conference Leg 1 on Monday at the Ayala Malls Glorietta in Makati.

On the other hand, TNT was the second team from Pool A to have taken a quarters seat after they bested the Dyip, 21-19.

Meanwhile, the Braves triumphed over the San Miguel Beermen, 21-11, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 21-13, and the Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays, 21-17, to top Pool C.

Pioneer and Ginebra have also clinched a spot in the next round after the two squads eliminated and kept SMB winless. The Katibays and the Gin Kings will battle for the No. seed in their pool during their 10:55 AM matchup tomorrow.

Finally, MCFASolver Tech Centrale also swept its games today after defeating the Meralco Bolts, 16-14, and the Northport Batang Pier, 16-12.

They will hope to come out as the first seed in Pool B during their 10:30 AM game tomorrow against the Purefoods TJ Giants.

Purefoods and the Bolts are the two squads who are also advancing to the next round, while the winless Batang Pier will be the lone squad from their group who will not join tomorrow’s festivities.