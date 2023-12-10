Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Despite a good run so far in the M5 World Championship, AP Bren still need to brush up on their discipline inside the game, their technical coach said.

Assistant Coach Vrendon “Vren” Lin believes the MPL Philippines Season 12 champions still have a lot of work to do, and that includes avoiding unnecessary deaths.

“We are still maintaining the consistency, lalo sa mga bata. Kasi mahirap din talaga na inconsistent sa mga bagay bagay lalo na outside the game. Magrereflect din yon sa game na inconsistent like sa unnecessary deaths nila,” Vren told ABS-CBN News.

The Game 2 loss against Cambodia’s SeeYouSoon was a testament to that, as they picked up four deaths within a span of two minutes during the series, before falling in the 20th minute mark.

Head coach Francis “Duckey” Glindro previously stressed on this days after they lost and got eliminated during the MPL Invitational in Jakarta, placing 3rd.

The tournament he believed exposed their weaknesses, despite emerging as one of the favorites to clinch the title in the Philippine-hosted world championships.

AP Bren will be facing Geek Fam on Tuesday.