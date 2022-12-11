UST guard Eka Soriano. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Eka Soriano of the University of Santo Tomas capped a superb sophomore campaign by winning Most Valuable Player honors in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

Soriano formally received the award ahead of Game 2 of the Finals between National University and De La Salle University, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The guard was an all-around marvel for the Growling Tigresses in Season 85, putting up 14.36 points, 7.14 assists, 6.29 rebounds, and 3.71 steals per contest for her team. UST went 11-3 in the elimination round and bowed to La Salle in the Final 4.

"Di ko po magagawa lahat yun kung hindi dahil sa teammates ko," Soriano said of the award. "Kung hindi sila nagtrabaho, hindi ko to makukuha. Lalo na yung mga coaches na tumulong sa akin, sa amin. Yung mga sumusuporta sa amin."

Soriano keeps the MVP trophy in España, after Grace Irebu won the award in Seasons 81 and 82. She is the first UST guard to win the top individual plum since Marichu Bacaro in 2008.

She finished the season with 92.3 statistical points, posting a massive advantage over the runner-up, Ateneo rookie Kacey dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa will take home Rookie of the Year honors on top of joining the Mythical Team after averaging 16.42 points, 14.08 rebounds, and 3.08 blocks per game for the Blue Eagles to finish with 77.0 SPs.

The young center linked up with versatile guard Jhazmin Joson, another Mythical Team member, to propel Ateneo to a 7-7 slate, putting them in the Final 4 for the first time since Season 79. Joson averaged 11.21 points, 7.0 assists, 6.79 rebounds, and 1.86 steals per game for 74.7 SPs.

Also part of the Mythical Team is UST veteran Tacky Tacatac, who tallied 15.21 points, 4.86 rebounds, 3.29 assists, and 2.71 steals per game for 73.4 SPs.

Completing the Mythical Team is Adamson's Victoria Adeshina, who put up 13.71 points, 11.57 rebounds, 2.36 steals, and 1.86 assists per game for 72.2 SPs. The Lady Falcons missed out on the Final 4 with their 5-9 win-loss record.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.