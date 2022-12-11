UST guard Eka Soriano is the UAAP Season 85 MVP. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Ending University of Santo Tomas' long title drought in women's basketball remains the No. 1 priority for newly-minted Most Valuable Player Eka Soriano.

Soriano submitted a superb all-around campaign for the Tigresses in UAAP Season 85, putting up 14.36 points, 7.14 assists, 6.29 rebounds, and 3.71 steals to run away with MVP honors.

But for the sophomore guard, the individual awards she acquired are secondary to her top goal of delivering UST's first women's basketball championship since 2006.

"Sobrang 'di ko po siya expect na makukuha ko siya, pero nakaka-proud po kasi, ganito po pala 'yung feeling," Soriano said of winning MVP honors and leading the way in the Mythical Team. "Kumbaga, bonus po ito eh. Talagang hindi po kami dito naka-focus, kumbaga sa championship."

UST has not won a women's basketball crown since Season 69, when they won double gold along with their men's team. They made their fourth straight Final 4 appearance this year and pushed No. 2 La Salle to a do-or-die game, but couldn't get the job done in their winner-take-all contest.

Soriano is determined to change UST's fortunes in Season 86, stressing that a championship is their goal.

"Itong awards po na individual, bonus lang po talaga ito sa akin," she said.

But to reach the top of the podium again, Soriano says she will need help from her teammates. The guard was joined by veteran Tacky Tacatac in the Mythical Team; however, she believes that there needs to be collective growth within the Tigresses for them to reach their full potential.

"Alam ko pong marami pa po akong kailangan i-improve," said Soriano. "Siguro po, mas kailangan ng mga teammates ko rin po."

"Sabi nga po nila, hindi ka mananalo ng isa lang, so dapat lahat kayo nagta-trabaho. Siguro po 'yung maano ko sa teammates ko," she added.

Soriano and Tacatac were joined in the Mythical Five by Ateneo's Jhazmin Joson and Kacey dela Rosa, and Adamson's Victoria Adeshina.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.