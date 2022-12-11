The FEU Cheering Squad receives their award after winning 1st runner up in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 Cheerdance Competition held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Despite surrendering the title to the eventual champion NU Pep Squad, the FEU Cheering Squad remained grateful for finishing first runner up in the UAAP Season 85 Cheerdance Competition.

FEU wowed the crowd with their Francis Magalona-inspired routine and appeared to be on its way to defending the crown until NU blew the competition away with another exhilarating performance.

According to head coach Randell San Gregorio, FEU's preparations suffered a series of setbacks.

“Not bad kasi first runner up pa rin kami hindi kami nawala sa podium, a little back story lang siguro ito yung worst sa prep time kasi andami naming struggles na na-encounter. Injuries left and right, issue mga hindi maipaliwanag na engkanto,” he said during the press conference.

“Sobrang heavy ng prep yun nga kaliwa’t kanan. Parang di meant to be mag-defend so yung fact na nag-first runner up kami laking bonus na yan para samin,” he added.

It was also a tough to prepare two routines for two UAAP competitions in one year as the Season 84 contest was only held last May.

“Yung iba na galing May muntik na ma-burn out phase, yung galing pandemic kailangan mo naman ihabol yung skills sa nagbubble. Di biro yung 2 compet in one year imbis na pahinga ka kailangan na agad mag-prepare sa next,” San Gregorio said.

But despite their struggles, FEU still threatened.

“At least ngayon kaya na namin sumabay sa kanila. Yun naman yung goal kasi ever since yung magkaroon ng fighting chance at least ngayon may window na bumubukas. e’ll keep pushing ganun lang talaga. Back to the drawing board para hopefully manalo ulit next year,” he continued.

NU clinched its seventh cheerdance title, one win from tying UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe and UP Pep Squad, the winningest teams. Meanwhile, UST returned to the podium after taking second runner-up.

