UP's Zavier Lucero (22) came up with two big blocks down the stretch of Game 1. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Zavier Lucero made the biggest plays for the University of the Philippines in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals, as his crucial blocks preserved their slim win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Lucero earned Player of the Game honors after UP held on for a 72-66 triumph over the Blue Eagles on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena, having tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

His two blocks came at an opportune time, and ensured that UP would stay ahead of Ateneo. Lucero had rejected Chris Koon's attempt at a two-handed dunk with 6:45 left that would have tied the game at 58; it led to a Harold Alarcon triple on the other end that kicked off a 10-2 run by the Fighting Maroons.

Lucero also turned back Ateneo center Ange Kouame with 33.0 seconds to go, which allowed UP to maintain a 70-66 advantage.

"As coach always said in practice, it's 5 vs. 1 on the floor," Lucero explained after the game. "So anytime there's an opportunity to help, if somebody gets beat, it's on us to be there for those guys to make sure that nobody gets left on an island."

"So yeah, that was just me on the right place at the right time," he added.

The Filipino-American forward was quick to point out that for all his heroics, their win was still a collective effort. Alarcon, notably, nailed two big three-pointers during the back-breaking run that put them in control in the final frame.

"All our guys made plays, stepped up," said Lucero. "After I blocked Chris, Harold hit a big three for us so, it was a team effort tonight for sure."

Moreover, Lucero was quick to move past his performance and their victory. Already, his thoughts are focused on Wednesday's Game 2 where UP has a chance to clinch a second straight UAAP championship.

"It's great. But obviously we've got another one ahead of us," said Lucero, who made up for a poor 5-of-15 shooting with his work on other facets of the game.

"As soon as that buzzer sounds off we gotta move on and focus on preparing for our next game," he stressed.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.